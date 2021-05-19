3 men, 1 woman facing federal charges for operating illegal gambling businesses in Canton

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly operating two illegal gambling business in Canton and defrauding the IRS.
According to federal officials, Jason Kachner, his wife Rebecca and Ronald DiPietro, a Certified Public Accountant, operated Skilled Shamrock from 2010-2018.
Court paperwork shows DiPietro helped the couple prepare false tax returns for the years 2013 through 2017 for the business and for themselves.
Federal officials said from 2012 through 2017, the Skilled Shamrock produced more than $4 million in net income.
The Kachners and Thomas Helmick also operated Redemption Skill Games 777 (Redemption) from 2013-2018.
Federal officials said all the tax returns underreported the true income of the illegal gambling businesses.
The Kachners, Helmick and DiPietro were arrested Tuesday and pleaded not guilty in federal court.
IRS Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Department of Treasury Office of Inspector General, the Ohio Casino Control Commission, and Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission – Major Crimes Tax Force are investigating the case.
