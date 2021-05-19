Northeast Ohio Weather: Afternoon temperatures in the 80s the next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is east of Ohio this morning. The air mass is warm. Summer like heat begins today. A deck of thin cloud cover in place today. Fair weather cumulus develop this afternoon. It will technically be mostly cloudy. Enough sunshine getting through, however, to allow temperatures to jump into the lower to middle 80s this afternoon. Cooler near the lake as another lake breeze develops. There is a small chance of a pop up shower or storm across the western third of Ohio this afternoon. Temperatures fall to around 60 degrees overnight. Mostly cloudy sky tomorrow. The pattern changes very little tomorrow and Friday. Mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures both days lower to middle 80s. Lake breezes will cool you down along the shore.