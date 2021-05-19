‘Sovereign Soul’ arrested by U.S. Marshals after fleeing from Vermilion police

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a number of crimes in Lorain and Erie Counties was arrested early Wednesday by The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
James Thompson, 39, was found sitting in his vehicle in the Mill Hollow Vermilion River Reservation and was arrested without incident. said U.S. Marshals.
Thompson was pulled over by Vermilion police on May 10 after officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle.
When officers asked for his license, officers said Thompson told them he did not need one because he was a sovereign soul and Jesus Christ told him he did not need a license.
Thompson then allegedly sped off, before crashing into a ditch.
After the crash, officers said Thompson took off on foot into the Vermilion County Club golf course.
Vermilion Police Chief Chris Hartung believes Thompson was armed while he ran from his officers.
“He was running through the golf course, and continuing to keep that right arm straight is a pretty good indicator that he probably had a rifle with him or some type of weapon,” Hartung said.
Vermilion police said ammunition for an AK-47, a bullet proof vest, knives and survival gear were found in Thompson’s truck.
U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “This fugitive posed an incredible danger to not only law enforcement when he fled but also to the community. A great partnership with the Sheriff’s Offices and Vermilion Police brought this case to a quick end with the suspect being arrested without any more danger to the community.”
