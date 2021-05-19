2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton mom pleads guilty to faking daughter’s illness to get donations

Editor's note: this story contains video from prior coverage.
Stark County Sheriff: Canton, Ohio mother faked daughter’s illness to get donations
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton mother pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges after faking her daughter’s illness to get donations, according to Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone.

The incident stemmed from a false GoFundMe campaign called ‘Rylee’s Warriors’ which raised an excess of $4,500 in 2021 before it was shut down.

The organizer of the page, 35-year-old Lindsey Abbuhl, used the false campaign to receive donations from the community after saying her 11-year-old daughter was suffering from a terminal illness, according to a news release.

Canton, Ohio mother under investigation for allegedly faking daughter’s illness to get donations
Lindsey Abbuhl under investigation after faking daughter Rylee's terminal illness for years to...
Lindsey Abbuhl under investigation after faking daughter Rylee's terminal illness for years to get donations(Facebook)

Officials confirmed Abbuhl pleaded guilty on Nov. 17 to two charges:

  • Child endangering, a second-degree felony
  • Theft, a fourth-degree felony

Officials ordered Abbuhl to serve 4 to 6 years in prison and pay $8,529.90 in restitution to victims as a part of a plea deal.

“Essentially, this plea was a way to bring closure to the several parties involved in this case,” Stone said in a comment. “This was also the best way to avoid the possibility of further traumatizing a child that has already been through so much.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

