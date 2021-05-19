Suspects identifed, one arrested in Maple Heights shooting

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police department responded to the area of Gardenview Drive and Mayville Avenue on May 8 for a shooting of two males.
The investigation done by the Maple Heights Police revealed that there were three primary suspects.
A 14-year-old has been arrested and is currently at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center, according to a press release.
The other two suspects have been identified and warrants have been issued.
The Maple Heights Police Department is working with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in order to locate the remaining suspects.
Anyone with info should call 216-587-9624 or email detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.
Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or you can send an anonymous message by texting TIP657 plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
