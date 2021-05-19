Teen charged with murder for deadly shooting of man on Akron public transit bus

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 21-year-old man who was shot on a Metro transit bus in Akron has died from his injuries, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The shooting has now turned into a homicide investigation.
Detectives said police responded to the Metro Transit Center on South Broadway Street on Tuesday afternoon after hearing gunfire in the area.
When police arrived, officers saw two males fleeing on foot; one of the individuals was armed with a gun. Police chased the two males, later determined to be minors, and took them into custody for questioning.
The suspected murder weapon was found in one of the male’s waistband.
In the meantime, a victim was found on a Metro bus with gunshot wounds to his chest.
Investigators learned that there was an altercation on the bus at the time of the shooting, according to Akron police.
The 21-year-old shooting victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was initially taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center in critical condition. He died from the gunshot wounds hours later during surgery.
Akron police said one of the persons taken into custody, 17-year-old Kavon Jackson, has been charged with aggravated murder in connection to the fatal shooting. Additional charges include carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business, and misconduct at a public transportation system.
The second teen, also identified as a 17-year-old boy was not charged in the shooting and eventually released.
