Third suspect arrested for December shooting death in Akron

RENO, Nev. (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 21-year-old Dorrell Davis Jr. in Reno, Nevada early Wednesday for his role in the December shooting death of Tyrae Carter in Akron.
According to Akron Police, Davis Jr. was one of three people suspected of killing Carter in the area of Tampa Avenue and 28th Street SW on Dec. 3.
On March 15, Akron Police used DNA evidence to charge 19-year-old Javion Rankin with murder and weapons under disability in connection with Carter’s death.
Rankin was also arrested on robbery charges after police alleged that on Dec. 4, he approached a 59-year-old woman who was entering her apartment on Nestor Avenue in Akron. According to police, Rankin tried to take the woman’s purse, knocked her to the ground, kicked her, and dragged her through the mud.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force also arrested 22-year-old Kashmair Mingo on outstanding murder and aggravated robbery warrants. Police said Mingo was involved in Carter’s killing.
