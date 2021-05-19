Two men shot in Stark County

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred today at approximately 2 p.m.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a residence in the 300 block of Trump Avenue Northeast in Canton Township.
The deputies located two male victims upon arrival.
The two victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment by the Canton Township Fire Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the anonymous crime tip line at 330-451-3937.
