Vaccination rates increase, according to Ohio Department of Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Lottery and the Ohio Department of Health is reporting that approximately one million entries have been collected and data shows vaccination rates continue to increase, according to a press release.
“Governor DeWine’s announcement of Ohio Vax-a-Million one week ago today was exactly what we needed to reinvigorate interest in receiving COVID-19 vaccines,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud. “After the announcement, our preliminary data shows that more than 113,000 Ohioans have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.”
During the same time period the previous week of May 6 to May 11 compared to the week of May May 13 to May 18, 74,000 Ohioans had their first dose of the vaccine.
This means the recent week has a 53% increase from the time period before DeWine’s announcement, according to the release.
Additionally, this past Friday was the highest Friday for vaccinations in four weeks.
It’s the same with the past Sunday and Monday, the highest Sunday and Monday in four weeks.
“We are seeing increasing numbers in all age groups, except those 80 and older, who are highly vaccinated already,” added Director McCloud. “Although the rate among that group is decreasing, it is doing so at a less rapid pace, demonstrating some positive impact even in that group.”
People ages 12 to 15 account for 37,771 first doses administered since last Thursday.
You can learn about Ohio Vax-a-Million and how Ohioans age 12 to 17 can enter to win one of five full-ride scholarships here.
More information is also available at ohiovaxamillion.com.
Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to find an appointment or call 1-833-427-5634 for questions.
