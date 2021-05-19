Walk-ins are being welcomed at Cleveland International Airport’s Covid-19 vaccination clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yet another way to get closer to herd immunity with a collaboration between the Cleveland International Airport and the Cleveland Department of Public Health.
Walk-ins were welcomed starting today for passengers and members of the public.
Cancer patient Derek Hunter told 19 News he was grateful to get the shot at the airport.
He claims he wasn’t able to at the Wolstein Center.
“I won’t have to worry about it anymore,” Hunter said.
Even in the fast-paced atmosphere in the airport, staff were also able to get the shot slightly off site at a different location.
People were able to conveniently get the J & J vaccine.
Matthew Simon said this was the perfect location because he works at a bar right inside of the airport.
“I am looking forward to taking off the mask here at some point once I hit my two week mark trying to get back to normal here,” he said.
If you missed your chance, this clinic will open again Thursday from 8 in the morning to 5 in the evening.
In the end Simon just wants to urge other to learn more about the vaccine before making a firm decision on not getting it.
