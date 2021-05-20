Air quality advisory issued due to pollutants in Northeast Ohio; considered ‘unhealthy’ for certain individuals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency issued an “orange” unhealthy for sensitive groups air quality alert for part of Thursday.
Thursday’s advisory for the forecast of primary pollutants impacts people with lung disease, such as asthma, as well as children, teens, older adults, and people who are routinely active outside for at least six hours a day.
To help reduce pollution officials urge people to not idle their vehicles, use public transportation for short trips, refuel after dusk and use battery powered yard equipment.
The alert is in effect through until midnight for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.