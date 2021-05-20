Akron police look to identify road rage suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron police department is looking to identify a woman involved in a road rage incident where she struck the victim with her car on May 13 around 7:45 p.m.
The incident occurred on East Market Street and Canton Road.
The victim was treated for a broken leg.
If you have any information, call Akron Police Detective W. Morris at 330-375-2490 or their tip line at 330-375-2TIP.
You can also call Summit County Crime Stoppers, Inc at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
