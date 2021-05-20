Body camera video shows Ravenna officers’ dramatic rescue of woman from home that was engulfed in flames

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released video shows a woman being rescued from an intense house fire by Ravenna police officers.
The video was captured on a body camera worn by one of the police officers involved in May 13 rescue on Harvest Drive.
Two people were in the house at the time the fire started, according to fire investigators. A man was able to get out on his own, but his girlfriend became trapped in the basement.
Officers were eventually able to break out a basement window and pull the woman out.
No serious injuries to the occupants were reported, but the couple’s two dogs died as a result.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
