Deadly domestic violence incidents on the rise

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating several domestic violence homicides or violence between intimate partners in Northeast Ohio. The most recent happened early Saturday morning. Police say a 40-year-old man shot his ex-girlfriend, 31-year-old Jasmine Cabil, and his current girlfriend, 29-year-old Vivian Suggs, before turning the gun on himself.
Laura Cowan, a domestic violence survivor, and advocate helps people understand the warning signs.
“That possessive, controlling, constantly texting, wanting to know your whereabouts, you to’s and your from’s, keeping you isolated, keeping you from your friends,” said Cowan.
Cowan works as a domestic violence advocate with CMHA. She says while domestic violence calls seemed to be down during some of the pandemic, the cases are even more prevalent now.
“People are scared; they really are. I deal with a lot of victims here at my job, and young, middle-aged, even seniors are going through domestic violence, and you wouldn’t think it would happen to the senior population,” said Cowan.
According to Cowan, the pandemic is hurting the resources that are available. She says she’s worried people won’t have places to go.
Cowan added, “heaven forbid we’re in the middle now of federal funding cut. They’re cutting the centers that are helping victims the most.”
Advocates also say there need to be tougher laws to help protect victims. Aisha’s law, named after Shaker Heights teacher Aisha Fraser who was killed by her ex-husband and former judge, Lance Mason, was passed in the Ohio House of Representatives. The bill failed to get a vote on in the state Senate before the legislative session ended in 2020.
“We have to get tougher laws in place to hold them accountable to what they’ve done and lock them up,” said Cowan.
For a list of resources, click here.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.