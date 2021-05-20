Euclid police officer convicted of sex crimes involving a juvenile

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old Euclid police officer was convicted of several charges in connection with the assault of a 13-year-old girl in August 2020.

Donald Ivory, 49, pleaded guilty to attempted assault, endangering children and attempted disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Ivory sexually assaulted the victim in the bedroom of his Euclid residence while off-duty.

The victim contacted the police on Nov. 8, 2020.

After the assault occurred and became known, Ivory and Brittani Lumpkins then threatened to take her to the juvenile detention center if she did not give up her phone which contained evidence.

Ivory also pleaded guilty to intimidation of a crime victim and attempted obstructing justice in connection with the threats.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Wanda Jones sentenced Ivory to probation and ordered him not to have contact with the victim.

Lumpkins was also convicted of the charges of intimidation of a crime victim and attempted obstructing justice and was sentenced to two years probation.

19 News has reached out to Euclid city officials regarding Ivory’s current employment status.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.