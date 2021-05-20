Euclid police officer indicted on sex crimes, now accused of intimidating 13-year-old victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New charges against a Euclid police officer accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in August of 2020.
Officer Donald Ivory, 48, and Brittani Lumpkins, 27, are now accused of bribing and intimidating the victim to recant her statements in the sexual assault case.
According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office, this happened between April 30 and May 5, 2021.
Ivory and Lumpkins allegedly bought her a cell phone and offered her money in exchange for her to tell police her prior statement was a lie.
Ivory and Lumpkins are charged with bribery, intimidation of crime victim or witness and obstructing justice.
Ivory is also charged with attempted rape, gross sexual imposition, tampering with evidence, intimidation of a crime victim or witness and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles for the alleged attack on the teenager between Aug. 15 and Aug. 31, 2020.
Ivory allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in the bedroom of his Euclid residence while off-duty.
After the assault occurred and became known, he allegedly threatened to take her to the juvenile detention center if she did not give up her phone which contained evidence.
The victim contacted the police on Nov. 8, 2020.
Ivory and Lumpkins have pleaded not guilty to all charges and will be back in court on June 1.
