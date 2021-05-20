Fire in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood rips heart out of community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A three-alarm fire on the clinic’s second-floor had Cleveland fire crews battling intense flames Wednesday evening.
“Firefighters got on scene immediately to perform an aggressive attack,” said Lt. Michael Norman, of the Cleveland Fire Department.
But the efforts couldn’t prevent the health center from closing, at least temporarily; the building’s gutting a gut punch for residents.
“It’s going to feel bad for the community because that’s where everybody goes to,” said Stanley Aldridge at the scene.
“I just started tearing up a little bit,” said Bobby Allen, who’s worked security at the health center for 15 years, emotional while thinking about the people the clinic helps.
“It’s just very frustrating to know that something like this had to happen where so many people have to come, so many people use this facility, even during the pandemic.”
Patients were redirected to other NEON Health Services locations, including Collinwood, East Cleveland, Miles Avenue, and Superior for nearly every health care need as a replacement for the center that’s served Hough since 1967.
“We want them to know we are still here for them and we still have services at other locations that we are more than happy to assist them with,” said NEON Health Services COO Karen Butler.
The other facilities aren’t walking distance for neighbors but it’s also a Hough institution.
“It’s just a great staple in the community,” said Allen. “They like family to me.”
