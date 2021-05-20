Kinsman crash turns out to be homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers responded to 5901 Kinsman Avenue on May 18 around 2 a.m. for an overturned car.
Upon arrival, two victims were found inside the car.
The first victim, a 44-year-old man, was pronounced dead due to what was believed to be injuries from the crash, according to a press release.
The second victim, a 29-year-old woman, was transported to Metro for treatment.
Investigators were informed the following day that the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office found a gunshot wound to the head of the first victim during the autopsy.
Preliminary information turned up that there were three victims at a gas station at East 55th and Kinsman, according to the release.
The first victim became involved in a verbal altercation with a male suspect.
The three victims left the gas station with the first victim driving the car.
The suspect left the station as well and fired one shot into the victims’ vehicle.
The victims’ car then crashed and overturned.
The third victim fled the scene of the crash.
No arrests have been made and the matter is still under investigation.
