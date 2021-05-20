LISTEN: 9-1-1 calls give new insight into shooting at Shaker Square pizza shop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released 9-1-1 calls are giving insight into what happened moments before a trigger was pulled at a Cleveland pizza shop.
As 19 News first reported, the 61-year-old owner of Captain Tony’s Pizza in the 13200 block of Shaker Square shot a former employee back on May 4.
Inchul “Scott” Kim told Cleveland Police he acted in self-defense and shot the 29-year-old man after he was verbally and physically assaulted at his restaurant.
Kim said his former employee, Travis Simpson, walked into his restaurant and began calling him names.
“He came to my store. I know him, he used to work for me. I said, ‘how are you doing, man.’ He said b*tch. So I said, ‘get out, get out of my store.’ He said b*tch I’m going to beat you up,” Kim told a 9-1-1 dispatcher, making the call after shooting Simpson.
Kim told police he had Simpson walk outside the restaurant to continue the conversation, and that’s when Simpson allegedly hit him several times on the head and poked the pizza shop owner’s eyes. Kim told police Simpson threatened to come back with another man to beat him again.
“He said, ‘I’m going to come back. I’m going to beat you up.’ I said, ‘you cannot beat me up.’ So he said ‘I’m going to bring somebody. I’m going to beat you up,’” Kim told the dispatcher.
Kim said he then went back inside the restaurant and closed up before leaving for the evening.
When he went outside to his car, Kim said Simpson approached him with what he said was a baseball bat.
“So I pulled the gun from my car. I said, ‘stop it.’ He didn’t stop. I didn’t want to shoot him, so I tried to scare him,” Kim told the dispatcher.
Kim told police he tried to shoot toward the ground but ended up hitting Simpson in the leg.
Simpson also called 9-1-1 after being shot. His conversation with the dispatcher was brief , but when asked where Kim was, Simpson responded, “I don’t f*cking know, can you just send the police?”
Simpson was taken to a local hospital and was expected to make a full recovery. Meanwhile, Kim was arrested by police but has since been released. No charges have been filed.
Kim’s wife previously told 19 News that the fight wasn’t over Simpson’s departure as a worker there. It’s unclear what led to the initial argument between the two men.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.