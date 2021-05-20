Low-flying turkey shatters windshield of Painesville ambulance with patient inside

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - “It could happen to anyone...” the Painesville City Fire Chief said after a turkey destroyed the windshield of the ambulance it flew into.
Chief Thomas C. Hummel, Jr. said a Painesville City Fire Department EMS Squad was taking a patient to Concord’s TriPoint Medical Center when a low-flying turkey struck the ambulance around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
While the patient and the PCFD personnel were not injured from the incident, the turkey did not make it, the chief said.
Since the windshield was shattered, the squad pulled off to the side of the highway and waited for the Concord Township Fire Department to bring the patient to the hospital, according to Chief Hummel.
The chief said the ambulance was towed and is at the repair shop.
“The incident serves as an excellent reminder for motorists to always be aware and alert of objects both in the road and flying above it. Don’t be a distracted driver and please stay safe out there!” Chief Hummel said.
