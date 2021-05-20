Medina first responders rescue ducklings from storm drain

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina first responders saved the day for the several ducklings that fell in a storm drain on Thursday morning.
The Medina Fire Department Duty crew helped the street department and Medina Police with the rescue on Cedar Lane.
Thanks to their efforts, these lucky duckies were reunited with their mother and “appeared to be doing fine,” according to Medina Fire.
