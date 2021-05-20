Meijer opens 24/7 gas station in Stow

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Meijer is unveiling a brand new gas station Thursday morning in Stow.
Starting at 7 a.m., the convenience store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Visit the gas station at 4303 Kent Road next to the Meijer supercenter.
A spokesperson for the grocery store chain told 19 News that jobs are available at the gas station and supercenter.
Employee benefits include discounts, educational reimbursement, paid parental leave, flexible scheduling and health insurance options, according to a press release.
Starting pay is dependent on skill set and experience level.
Click here to apply.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.