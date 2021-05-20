Motorcycle driver dies in Stark County crash

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man died Wednesday night after a serious crash in Plain Township.
Alexander R. Anderson, of Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened just before midnight near the intersection of Mt. Pleasant Street NE and State Route 43.
The sheriff’s department said Anderson was driving a 2003 Honda motorcycle when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a car, according to a press release.
The car’s driver, a 30-year-old Canton woman, was not injured in the crash.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the wreck.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.