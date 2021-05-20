New owners renovating 100th Bomb Group restaurant in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New life for the former 100th Bomb Group restaurant in the 20000 block of Brookpark Road near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
The restaurant closed in October 2020 after 37 years of operation.
According to the former owners, special event cancellations and dining profit losses during the pandemic forced them to close their doors.
The new owners announced earlier this week plans are underway to renovate the site and reopen as The Aviator Event Center.
The center is expected to create 90 new jobs.
No opening date has been given.
