19 News Troubleshooter: Cleveland east side street overgrown and neglected

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Cleveland homeowners reached out to 19 News about an overgrown street that they say the city refuses to keep clean. After years of dealing with high weeds, no snow removal, rodents, and illegal dumping, they were fed up.
Hulda Court is a dedicated city street in Cleveland, but there’s no street sign.
“Over the years, this court hasn’t been cleaned, and it’s overgrown, and as you see it’s supposed to be a drive from where you can go from 99th to 102nd, but clearly you cannot even see down there or drive in or out of here,” said homeowner Rose Moore.
Rose Moore has lived in this Cleveland East Side neighborhood for the past four years.
“I myself, I’ve been cleaning parts of it myself, so I can get in and out, but it’s to the point where I don’t feel like I should have to pay or continuously clean up something that the city is responsible for.”
She says she’s been calling and emailing the city about the issue for years.
“I haven’t been getting any response,” said Moore. “I don’t get callbacks or anything like that, or when the young lady does respond, you know she’ll say, we’ll get somebody on it, and nobody ever comes, which is clearly why it still looks like this.”
So, she reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter team.
“Because I’m sick of cleaning it myself,” Moore said. “I’m sick of any pests, rodents. I don’t want to have to do it this year, and after this past winter, I don’t want to shovel anymore of this heavy snow.”
So, we tracked down Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Conwell. He was already in the neighborhood and met us at Hulda Court right away.
“It was a lost street, but it is a dedicated street,” explained Conwell. “We call it a court, it’s a dedicated street, so I need to make them cut the grass here, high grass, high weeds and stay on top of it and so when I ride the neighborhood, this street right here will forever be on my list.”
Kennedy asked Conwell why he never returned Moore’s calls.
“I called my assistant,” said Conwell. “She said, ‘Councilman, I’ve been emailing. I reached out, and nobody has responded to Ms. Moore,’ she told me. I apologized to her. I’m gonna thank Channel 19; we’ll get right on top of the issue. This is an issue and concern; we gotta get on top of it.”
Conwell said he also plans on making sure the street is well lit.
“The other reason why that sign need to be there because of safety,” said Conwell. “If you call EMS and they have to come here, you were going around in circles, and you couldn’t find the place, those minutes and seconds mean something, that’s very important.”
Councilman Conwell promised neighbors he would have this street cleaned up by Monday and a street sign put up as soon as possible. 19 News will be checking next week to make sure the city follows through.
