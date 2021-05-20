Northeast Ohio weather: Summertime temperatures in the forecast through Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure over the eastern US will remain in place through Friday before moving west into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys this weekend.
This will keep things warm and Summer-like through Sunday.
Expect highs in the mid and upper 80s through the end of the weekend.
Regarding opportunities for rain, only a passing, isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible each day through the weekend.
Our next best opportunity for rain will be on Monday of next week.
We’re expecting scattered thunderstorms, which will keep things a bit cooler.
Highs on Monday will only climb into the low 70s.
