Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm and dry pattern rolls on

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A huge upper level ridge sitting over the eastern third of the country. This is not forecast to move the next few days. High clouds spilling in today so it’ll be a hazy sun. Afternoon temperatures surge middle to upper 80s. Afternoon lake breeze cools you down near the Lake Erie shore. Another pleasant night. Overnight temperatures only fall into the 60s. More of the same tomorrow. Mostly cloudy courtesy of high clouds. High temperatures in the 80s. A mostly cloudy Saturday and another day with temperatures in the 80s. Humidity levels generally stay below the muggy zone.