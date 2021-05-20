Regal Cinemas to reopen theatres at 6 Northeast Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Movie lovers, rejoice! Regal Cinemas is reopening theatres Friday at six of their Northeast Ohio locations.
With more than 500 theaters, Regal is the second largest cinema chain in the United States.
Masks are required at all times unless you are eating or drinking, according to Regal’s website. A mask will be provided if you don’t have one.
Seating is reserved at some locations with guests asked to leave open seats between groups.
Here’s a list of theatres opening tomorrow:
- Regal Great Northern Mall & RPX, 4954 Great Northern Mall, North Olmsted
- Regal Middleburg Town Square, 18348 Bagley Road, Cleveland
- Regal Richmond Town Square, 631 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights
- Regal Independence, 1210 Independence Avenue, Akron
- Regal Interstate Park, 1089 Interstate Parkway, Akron
- Regal Montrose Movies, 4020 Medina Road, Akron
