Thief steals Black Lives Matter sign, homeowner pays it forward

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A thief was caught on camera stealing a Black Lives Matter sign out of someone’s front yard. Now, the homeowner is doing something to overcome the crime.
Surveillance video obtained by 19 News shows a person wearing a hoodie, walking up to the Black Lives Matter sign, snatching it, and walking away around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.
The sign belongs to Mary and Ralph Piunno and sits in the front yard of their home on Madison Avenue. Piunno tells 19 News this isn’t the first time someone has stolen or damaged her BLM signs.
“I have a stock of them so I can put a new one right back out,” said Mary Piunno.
Piunno buys the signs in groups of 10 from a Black-owned business.
She filed a police complaint and posted the surveillance video to Facebook. She says other people have told her they’ve also had BLM signs stolen or damaged.
“It used to make me angry, but now I’m just amused that people are that upset over someone else’s free speech,” said Piunno.
Now she says she doesn’t get angry, but even. Anytime someone messes with her signs, she makes a donation to Black Lives Matter or ACLU in honor of that person.
Piunno tells 19 News she believes it could be someone from the area, or it could be people leaving the bars in the area.
She added, “it’s not stopping anything; if you want to keep doing that, more money goes to the cause.”
