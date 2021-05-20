Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A huge brawl was caught on camera at Kalahari resorts Monday evening.
Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in the past couple of months.
“We’ve had too many incidents there that have quite frankly been fueled by overconsumption and abuse of alcohol,” said Sheriff Sigsworth.
Sheriff Sigsworth said they arrested two people and expected to charge a third person seen in this video throwing a woman in an orange bikini.
“They were both very intoxicated, and they were also combative,” explained Sigsworth. “The male was combative with our deputies. He was charged accordingly, and he also had a warrant out in the state of Michigan.”
Deputies arrested 24-year-old Zackary Colzin for assault, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, assaulting an officer, and assaulting an EMT. 23-year-old Brittany Abay was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Witnesses told deputies the brawl began when someone cut in line for a ride.
“We want everybody to come and have a good time, but we want them to be responsible with their consumption of alcohol,” the sheriff said. “We’ll continue to respond to 911 calls out there, whatever they may be, and if people are intoxicated to the point where they’re causing a disturbance, they’re gonna be arrested.”
19 News obtained body camera footage from the chaotic scene, which Sheriff Sigsworth says was undoubtedly fueled by booze. Colzin refused to cooperate; he was tased.
“Domestic violence calls, disturbance calls, fights, and so on,” said Sigsworth. “We’ll do everything we can to combat those issues working with our local and state partners, working with Kalahari trying to really limit these types of issues, but it appears they have been on the increase for the last several months.”
Sigsworth said in the past two months, they have responded to 150 calls to the resort 19 News checked, and since the beginning of the year, there have been seven reported assaults at Kalahari, ten disorderly conduct incidents, and 13 incidents of domestic violence.
“Those 150 calls can be anything from a disabled motor vehicle, a traffic warning, to in the one case a shooting, but we seem to notice an increase in the domestic violence type of calls, the disturbance calls, the types of calls that are generally fueled by alcohol,” said Sigsworth.
Sigsworth said no one was hurt during the shootout that happened in the parking lot of the resort earlier this month. This did arrest one man, and are still searching for another suspect believed to be in the Cleveland area.
The sheriff said they are increasing patrols at the resort, especially in the evening hours, and Kalahari is paying them to work overtime.
