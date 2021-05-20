Will Cleveland’s patio season make up for revenue during the pandemic?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The warm weather came just in time as restaurants are digging their way out of a hard year, hoping that patio season brings an influx of customers.
Last year, more than 100,000 restaurants closed their doors nationwide, and for the ones that stayed open, business was very slow.
Sales were down $240 billion in 2020, a punch to the gut to many owners.
“Because our inside dining with COVID was cut to less than half,” said general manager Chady Saliba, of Forage.
The pandemic forced many restaurants to rethink their business models.
More than half dedicated more resources to upgrading their outdoor dining areas, adding decks, umbrellas, more chairs and bigger tables.
That’s exactly what Forage in Lakewood has done.
Saliba told 19 News they’ve tweaked their menu to promote more outdoor seating, adding tropical drinks and fresh food to the menu.
“Like tuna tartare, light foods, salads, fun drinks,” said Saliba.
With patio season bringing in an influx of customers, the question of whether or not restaurants will have enough staff to serve them all is key.
Help wanted signs are becoming a staple in business windows, so restaurants are asking that you be a little patient when dining while they wait for an influx of applications.
