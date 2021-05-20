13-year-old boy arrested after shooting 15-year-old girl, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers arrested a 13-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon after he shot and injured a 15-year-old girl.
The teen boy faces charges of felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon, according to police.
The 13-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were sitting inside a parked car with other teens when the shooting took place, police said.
The boy was handling the gun when he shot the girl in the arm, according to police. He fled after the gun went off.
The shooting happened before 5:15 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Firestone Blvd.
Officers found the victim at Summa Health Akron City Hospital. Police said her injuries are non-life threatening.
The teen boy surrendered at the police station, according to a release. He is in custody at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.
