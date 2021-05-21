Akron-Canton Airport adds nonstop flights to Charleston, New Orleans, Tampa

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Attention, passengers! Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) is adding nonstop flights to three destinations with Breeze Airways starting June 26.
The destinations are Charleston, SC (CHS), New Orleans, LA (MSY), and Tampa (TPA).
CAK is one of 16 airports Breeze flies to with nonstop service.
“Breeze Airway’s entry into the Akron-Canton Airport is a fantastic outcome of community support. This exciting partnership is the culmination of long-time passenger traffic, history of air service, public and private sponsorship and the airport’s dedication to airline success,” said Ren Camacho, President and CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport. “Breeze’s core values align perfectly with ours; anticipate this partnership to reflect innovative, customer-focused service with friendly, convenient service from the start to finish of any trip.”
These three new destinations from CAK bring the North Canton airport’s total number of nonstop destinations to 11.
Nine of the routes are offered year-round, including Charlotte, Charleston, Chicago, New Orleans, Orlando, Philadelphia, Tampa, Washington D.C., Washington Dulles.
The Ft. Myers and Myrtle Beach routes are seasonal.
“Together, we created Breeze as a new airline merging technology with kindness,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways Founder. “Breeze provides nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares. A staggering 95 percent of Breeze routes currently have no airline serving them nonstop. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly.”
“We and our partners in Northeast Ohio welcome Breeze Airways’ entry into CAK, which attracts a growing, innovative airline and nonstop service to three markets that are highly attractive for both business and leisure travel,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio President and CEO. “Breeze Airways’ decision to introduce this service is a result of close collaboration and demonstrates the attractiveness of CAK as one of the nation’s outstanding airports.”
Starting June 26, an E195 aircraft will go from CAK to TPA at 6 p.m., and TPA to CAK at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
Starting July 7, an E190 aircraft will go from CAK to CHS at 12:40 p.m., and CHS to CAK at 12:10 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
Starting July 15, an E190 aircraft will go from CAK to MSY at 11:25 a.m., and MSY to CAK at 10:55 a.m. on Thursdays and Sundays, and then on Wednesdays too in November and December.
“Travel is resuming, and pent-up demand is fueling the need for additional air service, especially in the Akron-Canton area where a large portion of Northeast Ohio travelers originate,” said Camacho. “The new routes selected from CAK accurately reflect top destinations in the region which are unserved or underserved. Breeze’s nonstop flights will allow travelers to enjoy more time and money, so they can spend it where it matters.”
