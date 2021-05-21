Akron-Canton Airport adds nonstop flights to Charleston, New Orleans, Tampa

“Together, we created Breeze as a new airline merging technology with kindness,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways Founder. “Breeze provides nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares. A staggering 95 percent of Breeze routes currently have no airline serving them nonstop. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly.”