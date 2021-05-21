Are masks required at Cedar Point?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point recently updated their face covering policy. Here’s what you need to know:
VACCINATED GUESTS
Fully vaccinated visitors are not required to wear masks indoors, according to the Cedar Point website.
It’s recommended that vaccinated visitors wear face coverings while indoors and outdoors, but it’s not required.
NON-FULLY VACCINATED GUESTS
Attendees 10 years and older who aren’t fully vaccinated are required to wear face coverings while indoors unless they’re eating or drinking, the website said.
Face coverings for non-fully vaccinated guests are not required outdoors unless is it impossible to maintain 6′ of space between others.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Visitors can expect an in-person health screening questionnaire when they arrive, social distancing while in line, and recommended face coverings while on rides, according to the website.
There aren’t limits on ride capacity, and the park doesn’t do temperature checks.
Face coverings with vents or exhalation values are not be permitted.
