Cedar Point increases wages to $20 an hour in effort to hire more workers; June dates impacted by labor shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced on Friday that a shortage of employees has caused the amusement park to close on select days during the month of June.
In an effort to expand the workforce, Cedar Point said part-time wages for all positions has been increased to $20 an hour. In addition, a $500 seasonal sign-on bonus is being offered.
The Sandusky-area attraction said the operating calendar will be continually adjusted to reflect the availability of seasonal employees.
Cedar Point acknowledged that the hiring issues are related to employee workforce shortages affecting a wide range of industries.
