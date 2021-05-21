Cleveland’s Light Up the Lake fireworks show returns on the Fourth of July

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, Cleveland’s Light Up the Lake fireworks spectacular is back for its triumphant return this Independence Day.
The free, family-friendly July 4th fireworks show over Lake Erie from the Port of Cleveland’s Dock 20 will begin at dusk, so be ready by 8 p.m.
Downtown Cleveland Alliance encourages attendees to safely celebrate the red, white, and blue by taking in the fireworks display from the following viewing areas in and around Downtown Cleveland:
- Flats West Bank: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Boardwalk, Superior Viaduct, Wendy Park, and Whiskey Island
- Flats East Bank: Flats East Bank Boardwalk, Settlers Landing, and Flats East Bank restaurants
- North Coast Harbor: Voinovich Bicentennial Park, Edgewater Beach, and Kirtland Park
