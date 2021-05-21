Cleveland’s Light Up the Lake fireworks show returns on the Fourth of July

Cleveland’s Light Up the Lake fireworks show returns on the Fourth of July
Fireworks explode over the Willow Street bridge over the Cuyahoga River during the city's bicentennial celebration in the Flats district of Cleveland on Friday, July 19, 1996. The fireworks completed the first day of a three-day celebration. (AP Photo/Anthony Onchak) (Source: ANTHONY ONCHAK)
By Rachel Vadaj | May 21, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 2:48 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, Cleveland’s Light Up the Lake fireworks spectacular is back for its triumphant return this Independence Day.

The free, family-friendly July 4th fireworks show over Lake Erie from the Port of Cleveland’s Dock 20 will begin at dusk, so be ready by 8 p.m.

Downtown Cleveland Alliance encourages attendees to safely celebrate the red, white, and blue by taking in the fireworks display from the following viewing areas in and around Downtown Cleveland:

    • Flats West Bank: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Boardwalk, Superior Viaduct, Wendy Park, and Whiskey Island
    • Flats East Bank: Flats East Bank Boardwalk, Settlers Landing, and Flats East Bank restaurants
    • North Coast Harbor: Voinovich Bicentennial Park, Edgewater Beach, and Kirtland Park

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.