Cold case rapist convicted and sentenced to 35 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced that Basim Barnes, 35, has been convicted for raping two women near Cleveland’s westside in 2007 and 2009.
He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
A Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging Barnes for both rapes in June of 2016.
Barnes was extradited from New Hampshire where he was serving time in federal prison in April of 2017, according to the press release.
The Public Defender’s Office withdrew as counsel before Barnes fired multiple attorneys and represented himself.
He was convicted of the following charges five counts of rape, three counts of kidnapping, one count of aggravated robbery, and one count of gross sexual imposition.
He will be classified as a Tier-III sex offender, requiring him to register every 90 days of his life.
“We continue to hunt and hold accountable individuals who have sexually assaulted citizens in our community,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “I pray that these victims can now feel a bit of security knowing their assailant will remain behind bars.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.