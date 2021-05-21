Critics question new plan to build concrete and asphalt plant along Cleveland’s Opportunity Corridor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some members of Cleveland City Council are questioning a new plan that seemingly appeared out of nowhere as an extension of the ongoing Opportunity Corridor project.
Last month, it was revealed that the city was planning to build a concrete and asphalt plant near East 79th Street; but critics have suggested the move doesn’t align with the overall plan.
“I don’t think anybody condemns it as a bad idea; I think the biggest conversation is does it fit?” asked Ward 6 City Councilman Blaine Griffin. “Will it drive away other industry opportunities?”
The corridor is aimed at simplifying traffic in the area, providing a direct link between University Circle, I-77, and I-490.
Griffin pointed out that the hope was to boost the area as a food and beverage hub.
“I don’t think anybody is at a point where it’s adversarial yet,” he told 19 News. “I think everybody is in the phase where they want to know more.”
Mayor Frank Jackson’s office released the following statement:
The Construction Opportunity Institute of Cleveland is one of many steps in a path that allows the City to assist in eliminating systemic inequities, disparities, and racism. We have been engaged with the leadership behind the Institute for some time and have been working with them as they have refined their proposal from an idea into a project that will include first-class education facilities.
The curriculum is focused on training residents – in particular, city young adults in and around the Opportunity Corridor— the skills that are needed to get into the construction industry. It is our belief that the project’s vision to build a more inclusive workforce in Cleveland is entirely keeping with the vision for Opportunity Corridor. There will be a hearing of the legislation authorizing a lease/sale of the site before the Planning Commission, and we encourage the public to follow along.
The new portion of the project requires city council approval. It has been tabled from the agenda until further notice.
