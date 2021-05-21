Dr. Fauci: Booster shots may depend on variants

COVID-19 cases are down to the lowest rates in nearly a year
By Associated Press | May 21, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT - Updated May 21 at 8:23 AM

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says vaccinated Americans would “not necessarily” need to get booster shots this fall for further protection from COVID-19.

Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told CBS “This Morning” on Friday that scientists would be tracking data on the virus and possible variants. He says it was still “possible” an additional shot would be needed later this year to ward off possible infection.

Fauci also urged Americans to continue to follow CDC guidelines. He stressed those who haven’t been fully vaccinated still need to wear masks even if they are largely spending time with people who have been inoculated.

COVID-19 cases are decreasing nationwide, but remain elevated in some parts of the country, especially in the Northeast,...

