Driver jailed after leading East Cleveland police on chase, hitting cop car

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old man is behind bars after leading East Cleveland police on a high-speed chase and crashing into a cop car.
Robert McBride, of Cleveland, is facing charges of fleeing and eluding and damaging city property, according to a police report.
The incident began around 10 p.m. Thursday when an officer tried to pull over McBride for going 56 MPH in a 25 MPH zone, the report said.
McBride did not stop, police said, the officer pursed his vehicle.
The chase reached speeds of 90 MPH, according to the report.
It ended when McBride lost control of his car on E. 35th St, police said. The vehicle spun out, hitting a stop sign and a police car.
A passenger fled after the crash, according to the report. They remain at large.
The report said K-9 Jack jumped into the passenger side of car and apprehended McBride with a bite to the calf.
His injuries were treated at a local hospital.
McBride was taken to East Cleveland City Jail after being discharged, according to the report.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.