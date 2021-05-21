East Cleveland police look to add 2nd K-9 using donation from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s foundation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Cleveland Police Department is expecting to soon be able to train a second K-9 officer, all thanks to a donation from the quarterback for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation and the Giving Back Fund announced this week that the East Cleveland Police Department is among more than a dozen other law enforcement agencies from across the country to receive funds for K-9 programs.

“It has been an absolute privilege to be able to support the critical work of K-9 officers and their handlers over the past 14 years,” the Ohio native said.

Currently, the East Cleveland Police Department operates with only one K-9, but Chief Scott Gardner said the funds will help procure a second.