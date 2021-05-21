East Cleveland police look to add 2nd K-9 using donation from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s foundation

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger heads to the locker room as time runs out in a 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Source: Gene J. Puskar)
By Chris Anderson | May 21, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 1:09 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Cleveland Police Department is expecting to soon be able to train a second K-9 officer, all thanks to a donation from the quarterback for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation and the Giving Back Fund announced this week that the East Cleveland Police Department is among more than a dozen other law enforcement agencies from across the country to receive funds for K-9 programs.

“It has been an absolute privilege to be able to support the critical work of K-9 officers and their handlers over the past 14 years,” the Ohio native said.

The foundation’s grant funds are used in a variety of ways, including acquiring new K-9s, replacing retired dogs, purchasing safety equipment, and certifying training.

Currently, the East Cleveland Police Department operates with only one K-9, but Chief Scott Gardner said the funds will help procure a second.

The police department shared the following on Facebook:

“We would like to express our gratitude to the the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation. The East Cleveland Police Department received funding for the procurement of a second K9. With these funds, along with the fundraiser organized by the Friends of East Cleveland K9 Fund Raiser we will be moving forward with the outfitting and training of our second K9.”

The latest round of grants is the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation’s final cycle, expecting to distribute more than $90,000 in 2021 with a focus on supporting police and fire departments with K-9 units.

