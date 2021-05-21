Egg-cellent recipes to celebrate National Egg Month

NestFresh Loaded Deviled Eggs
Ingredients:
● 12 hard-boiled NestFresh Eggs, peeled
● 1/4 cup mayonnaise
● 1/4 cup sour cream
● 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
● 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
● 1/4 tsp. salt
● 1/4 tsp. pepper
● 2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh dill OR chives
● TOPPERS: Crabmeat & fresh dill, small cooked shrimp & chives, smoked salmon, capers & chives, diced red bell peppers & Italian parsley, steamed asparagus tips
Directions:
- Cut eggs lengthwise in half. Remove yolks to a medium bowl. Reserve 20 white halves. Finely chop the remaining 4 white halves.
- Mash yolks with a fork. Add chopped whites, mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper; mix well. Add dill; mix well. Refrigerate, covered.
- Spoon 1 heaping Tbsp. yolk mixture into each egg white half. Garnish eggs with chive laces or other toppers, as desired. Refrigerate until serving.
NestFresh’s Country Quiche
Ingredients:
● 2 Pie Shells
● ½ pound of bacon
● 1 cup milk
● ½ cup heavy cream
● 3 NestFresh eggs
● ½ teaspoon salt
● Black Pepper to taste
● 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
● 1 cup of shredded cheese
● 1 heaping tablespoon chives
Directions
- Prepare both pie crusts according to package instructions. Set aside.
- Cook the bacon. Heat a large frying pan on medium heat. Arrange strips of bacon in a single layer on the pan. Slowly cook the bacon, turning the strips over occasionally until they are nicely browned and the fat has rendered out.
- Lay the cooked strips of bacon on a paper towel to absorb the excess fat. Chop the cooked bacon into small, crumbled pieces.
- Preheat the oven to 350 F. Whisk the eggs in a large bowl. Add the nutmeg, salt, black pepper and chives. Add the milk and cream, whisk vigorously to incorporate.
- Arrange the bacon and cheese in the bottom of each pie crust. Pour egg mixture gently into both pie crusts and gently stir so chives and bacon are suspended through the pie.
- Bake in a preheated oven for 30-40 minutes. Check the quiche after 30 minutes by shaking it. It will be slightly firm. Cool on a wire rack.
- Enjoy at room temperature.
