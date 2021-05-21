Fallen officers honored at Police Memorial Parade in Cleveland

Fallen officers honored at Police Memorial Parade in Cleveland
Fallen officers honored at Police Memorial Parade in Cleveland (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams | May 21, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT - Updated May 21 at 11:02 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fallen officers were honored Friday at a Police Memorial Parade in Cleveland.

The parade takes off at 10:30 a.m. from Lakeside Avenue and E. 12th Street.

A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with the group meeting at W. 3rd Street and Lakewood Avenue.

Officers across North America traveled to Cleveland for the parade, according to a media release. Surviving family members of fallen officers will also participate.

Watch a video of the below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.