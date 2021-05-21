Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,004 new COVID-19 cases; 81 deaths added to state’s total

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 19,709 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,095,746 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to tour and speak at a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Cincinnati area at 2 p.m. on Friday.
The 24-hour increase of 1,004 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 177,824 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 58,501 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 8,041 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
