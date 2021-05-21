Jarvis Landry bringing star-studded cast to Celebrity Softball Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nobody brings people together like Jarvis Landry, so of course there’ll be a star-studded cast at his second celebrity softball game next month. And Northeast Ohio will be well-represented, with Cleveland natives, including Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and many of Landry’s teammates, including David Njoku, Kareem Hunt, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Denzel Ward.
Expect a strong crowd at the June 12th event (which benefits the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation), because of the star power, and the fact that everything, including full capacity at Classic Park , is opening back up.
“I know it (2020) was hard for everybody,” Landry said in a zoom meeting on Friday. “We had a helluva season though, as the Cleveland Browns, but at the same time I know it was a trying time for a lot of people around the world and in Cleveland, Ohio. To have the opportunity to get fans back in the stadium at this event, around a lot of their favorite players who grew up in this area, it’s something that’s really special.”
Which brings us back to Kelce, whose Chiefs knocked the Browns out of the playoffs.
“It’s bittersweet, it’s bittersweet,” Landry said with a laugh. “They got the best of us in the playoff game. Obviously, Travis is a great competitor. But he’s also a Cleveland legend.”
And, he’s Kareem’s former teammate. So ... which captain gets Hunt? Landry, or Kelce?
“I hope Kareem makes this easier for me,” Landry said. “Because he’s on my team now, so he chooses to be with me. So, we’ll see.”
