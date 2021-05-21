Jarvis Landry bringing star-studded cast to Celebrity Softball Game

“I know it (2020) was hard for everybody,” Landry said in a zoom meeting on Friday. “We had a helluva season though, as the Cleveland Browns, but at the same time I know it was a trying time for a lot of people around the world and in Cleveland, Ohio. To have the opportunity to get fans back in the stadium at this event, around a lot of their favorite players who grew up in this area, it’s something that’s really special.”