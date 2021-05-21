Military device found near Chagrin River; Bomb squad, Air Force called

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A missile-like device discovered by a fisherman at Daniels Park near the Chagrin River just after noon on Friday has the Lake County Bomb Squad and Air Force on the move, according to Willoughby Police.
Police said the device, which may be a torpedo, is approximately two feet long and nine inches in diameter, according to police.
The Lake County Bomb Squad is already on the scene while the Air Force was called up from Dayton to evaluate and determine if the device is live or inactive.
Route 84 is shut down over top of the Chagrin River near River Road.
