Music memorabilia show in Northeast Ohio serves as opening act to summer concert season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the second Music and Friends Garage Sale on the boardwalk of Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, the first one being a thunderous success.
“While I don’t know an exact dollar figure, I know the folks who came out and bought and supported these people had a beyond positive impact on these folks,” said organizer Sue Csendes.
This year, it’s another all-day, everything-music event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“Vinyl, cassettes, 8-tracks, concert photography, posters, concert t-shirts, we’ve got a pair of AC/DC loafers for that AC/DC lover, guitars,” according to Csendes.
This year, all proceeds benefit many recently announced summer concerts at venues around town.
Promoter Denny Young says outdoor events have an advantage.
“Places like Blossom Music Center, places like Lakeland Community College where we’ll have Wonderstruck, people can actually spread out,” said Young, president of The Elevation Group.
But he says the summer schedule took a leap of faith.
“You can’t wake up one morning in May and think, ‘Let’s do a music festival in July,’” Young said. “We started planning Wonderstruck last August.”
The garage sale is a place to get ready for concert season while helping those concert workers affected by a layoff of more than a year, some whose jobs have disappeared permanently.
“Knowing that they are helping their neighbors in Cleveland who make sure they have a good time when they go out at night, it’s really helping them,” said Csendes. “It’s just Clevelanders helping Cleveland.”
