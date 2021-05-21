No administrative charges against off-duty Cleveland Police officer in fatal shooting of 22-year-old man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams announced no administrative charges will be filed against 29-year-old Cleveland Police Patrol Officer Jose Garcia in the off-duty fatal shooting of Desmond Franklin on April 9.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecution Unit investigated the shooting that happened as Garcia and Franklin drove side-by-side on Pearl Road near Riverside Cemetery on the city’s West Side.
Garcia claimed Franklin, who was driving with a 17-year-old boy in the passenger seat, threatened to shoot the officer, who was not wearing his uniform and was not driving a police vehicle.
Yost said that a loaded gun was found in Franklin’s car.
Franklin family attorney Stanley Jackson told 19 News in May of 2020 that the results of the autopsy showed Franklin was shot once in the right temple, suggesting he was shot while looking forward.
Jackson said that suggests he was not actively interacting with the shooter at the time the fatal shot was fired.
A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury decided not to indict Garcia back in February because he was not acting as a police officer during the shooting.
Rather, the laws common to any citizen self-defense claim applied to this case, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.
A representative from Yost’s office said the state was not able to prove the laws of self-defense did not apply.
As a result, the grand jury decided not to indict Garcia.
The Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit conducted a “thorough” administrative review investigation after the criminal case was dropped.
The findings of the investigation were taken to the Chief of Police and it was determined Garcia did not violate any policies, rules, or regulations of the Cleveland Division of Police.
Garcia was hired to Cleveland Police in 2015 and is currently assigned to the Second District.
