North Ridgeville Corn Festival back on

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - It was announced on April 21 that the North Ridgeville Corn Festival would be difficult to plan this year due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions and lack of planning time.
After the restrictions were lifted by Gov. DeWine and conversations with the Lorain County Health Department, the North Ridgeville Corn Festival Committee announced that the event will take place Aug. 13 to 15.
Due to a shortage of volunteer help and the limited amount of time to plan, the Corn Festival Committee is seeking volunteers from the community to help out.
If you would like to volunteer visit the Pavilion at South Central Park next to the concession stand on Tuesday, May 25 at 7 p.m.
