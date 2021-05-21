Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm weekend; small chances of rain at times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will pretty much be a repeat performance as yesterday. Some high clouds and very warm. High temperatures middle to upper 80s area wide. Another warm night ahead as low temperatures stay in the 60s. The big upper level ride that has been locked in place over Ohio will begin to break down this weekend. A cold front drops in from the north and will track through Cleveland Sunday afternoon. I went with a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow. There is a risk of a few late afternoon and evening showers. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s. We will also be in the 80s Sunday. Moderately humid on Sunday as well. I have a few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms in the area. The cold front moves through then we will turn cooler by Monday.